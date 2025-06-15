Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth at 2025 Kinfolk Fest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds packed inside the gates set up at Waterfront Park on Saturday to celebrate June 19th, also known as Juneteenth. The holiday marks the day the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received news that they were free in 1865 under the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862.

"I don't even know most of these people, but I've bonded with a lot of people in the two hours that I've been here,” first time attendee, Lindsey Dupont tells ABC 10News.

The 8th Annual Kinfolk Fest, put on by SD Melanin, kicked off Saturday afternoon, an event not only to commemorate the historic holiday of Juneteenth, but to also celebrate black cultur and uplift local black owned businesses.

“I'm always excited to do any type of event where I celebrate my people, heritage, culture. We love that, so that's why we're here,” Errol Smith with Kripsy Boyz said.

From local talent to popular food vendors and other small businesses, it's an opportunity for enjoyment and growth.

Krispy Boyz, a local vendor focused on bringing their own twist to birria tacos, started its journey four years ago. They call events like Kinfolk Fest helpful and inspiring.

"It's just a bunch of black businesses doing a lot of great things," Smith said. "And you know, it's not always a lot of situations for that. So, a situation like this Kinfolk Fest, it's beautiful to bring us all together and just see a lot of black empowered people doing business and doing it together. We need more of that."

Many at the festival tell ABC 10News an event created for them, by them, makes all the difference.

"It means a lot in today's society. We've been so separated and like not together, so it's so beautiful to see everybody come together and just like hang out and be family," Dupont said.