Human remains found; Man charged with murder of Escondido man, girlfriend

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving mother is in search of justice, after the possible remains of her missing son and his girlfriend were discovered, days after a man was arrested for their murders.

For Maria Moore, the shock and grief remain overwhelming.

"Just emptiness, broken. Just knowing that I’m never going to see him again, it’s unbearable,” said Moore.

In January, Moore, who lives in Tennessee, says her son, Escondido native Angel Ponce, 30, stopped returning her calls.

“Started worrying more and more about him,” said Moore.

In mid-February, loved ones filed a missing person report.

Maria says last year, her son had met someone special, a woman named Danielle Ricker.

“He was really in love with her. They were living together,” said Moore.

Both Ponce and Ricker, 31, were reported missing in last month. The focus soon shifted to Ricker's ex-boyfriend.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a tip led to a Feb. 27 search warrant at the home of David Alan Floyd in Temecula. He was then arrested on two counts of murder. On March 2, the remains of two people were found near an intersection in the Hemet area.

Deputies say the remains are believed to be of the missing couple.

“Just to throw them out there, like animals,” said a tearful Moore.

Moore calls her son, who worked for an asphalt company for about a decade, a fun, loving father of two.

She says investigators told her an altercation led to the murders.

“He was jealous of my son and he wanted to have a relationship with Danielle,” said Moore.

Moore is now demanding the justice system hold the accused killer accountable.

“Death penalty, I'm okay with, but I prefer him to suffer with life instead … I want justice for my son,” said Moore.

Floyd will be arraigned on the murder charges next week.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.