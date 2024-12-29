HUD report shows 18% increase in homelessness nationwide since 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released new data Friday, revealing that more than 770,000 people experienced homelessness across the country in 2024. This data represents an 18% increase since 2023, largely attributed to the lack of affordable housing.

"It's heartbreaking, it's tragic, it's surprising, it's frankly unacceptable," says Drew Moser, the CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

These numbers come from HUD’s Point-in-Time Count, a nationwide survey conducted on a single night in January to gauge the scale of homelessness.

Moser, whose foundation's focus is combating homelessness, expressed his concern, emphasizing the alarming scale of this crisis.

"Bottom line is that's just far, far too many people falling on the streets and trying to survive on the streets," he says.

In San Diego, homelessness increased by 3% during the same count period compared to 2023. However, data from Nov. 2024 from San Diego's Regional Task Force on Homelessness showed that for the first time in almost three years, the number of people moving off the streets outpaced those becoming homeless.

"That was certainly welcome news. There's certainly a heck of a lot of work to do, but that was a rare bright spot when we're talking about trying to address homelessness," Moser says.

According to Moser, the most vulnerable populations in San Diego facing homelessness are seniors and youth. He says the HUD report is more evidence of the immediate need for more temporary housing.

"Beds, pallet homes, innovative cost-effective housing strategies that can come online in months instead of years or decades," Moser says.

Moser also noted that the Point-in-Time Count is a snapshot of a single night, potentially underestimating the true scale of homelessness.

"It's sobering with how many people are calling out for help in one way or another to avoid the streets or move off the streets," he says.

The next Point-in-Time Count is scheduled for Jan. 2025.