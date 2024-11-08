How Trump's election victory could impact war in Ukraine, local refugees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One post-election question being raised is the impact Trump's next presidency will have on the war in Ukraine and local Ukrainian refugees.

“We don't know what will happen in the future,” said Daria Iakunin.

Since the outcome of the election, uncertainty has been weighing heavy on the mind of Iakunin, one of an estimated 14,000 Ukrainian refugees to settle in the San Diego area since the Russian invasion.

ABC 10News has followed her family's story since their harrowing escape from Kyiv in 2022.

After initially applying for humanitarian parole, which is presidentially directed, the couple applied and received Temporary Protected Status earlier this year, which runs for 12 months.

Iakunin says she's concerned, given President-elect Trump's tough talk on illegal immigration.

I'm worried if something happens with our program, we can't be safe like we are now,” said Daria.

During his campaign, Trump said he could end the war in 24 hours but didn't reveal how.

Mira Rubin, a House of Ukraine board member, fears that a temporary peace deal could be fragile and unstable.

“Will this be called peace and the end of the war? And that means they will send all these people back home?” said Rubin.

Questions are also being raised about the impact of Trump's election on American aid to Ukraine. Since the spring of 2022, we've been reporting on San Diegan and Marine veteran Eddy Etue after he joined the fight in Ukraine.

From Ukraine, he talked about the mood post-election.

“There's definitely concern among some of my friends and acquaintances,” said Etue.

President-elect Trump has criticized the amount of aid to Ukraine. Rubin says U.S.-provided advanced weapons and air defense systems are crucial for Ukraine. Etue says he would be concerned if Ukraine stopped receiving artillery shells.

“It would cause significant problems on the front line,” said Etue.

While Etue says a loss of US aid would not be a total loss, Rubin disagrees.

“Ukraine can't do it without the US. The long and short of it is, Ukraine absolutely depends on American munitions,” said Rubin.

The Biden administration plans to rush the last of more than $6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine by inauguration day.

