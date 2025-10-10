How to save money on pumpkins this Halloween season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Carving out pumpkins is a popular Halloween activity, but experts say there are ways you can save some cash when it comes to picking out your perfect pumpkin.

Kim Miller has always loved the Halloween season. As a member of the Pumpkin Station San Diego team, she spends a lot of her time helping people get into the Halloween spirit, which includes finding a pumpkin.

Many people like Stephanie Rodriguez go for the convenience, picking up a pumpkin at a local grocery store. Those typically cost anywhere from $2 to just over $10 based on the size.

"Usually, I'll just get like maybe a couple of pumpkins and like small mini ones to put inside the house," Rodriguez said.

But this year, she's looking for something specific, so she decided to visit a pumpkin farm.

"We're gonna do a cute picture for my nephew. He's gonna be 5 months. So monthly we've been doing like a theme pictures and since it's October we're gonna put him in a pumpkin," Rodriguez said.

Owner of Pumpkin Station Mike Osborne says this year there was a surplus in pumpkin inventory, so they have pumpkins of all different sizes and shapes. They range from $1 to as much as $60.

But Osborne says if you're looking for a specific color or shape, those will cost more than the regular pumpkins.

"We call them like more ornamental stuff," Osborne said. "Stuff you don't see every day not the average orange pumpkin. The greens, the blues, the pinks, the cinderellas, the whites — we grow those here on site."

But if you don't want to spend that much on a one-time use type of purchase, you can always go the reusable pumpkin route. Those will cost you anywhere from a couple bucks to just under $20.

And if you're looking to get more bang for your buck, you can always turn your jack-o'-lantern into a snack.

"The white ones, the white cheese ones are great for like roasts and doing soups and things like that — all of those over there, they're like a squash or whatever. You can just slice them open, put nutmeg and cinnamon over," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.