How to check TSA wait times amid partial government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials with the San Diego International Airport are warning travelers about longer wait times as a partial government shutdown continues.

The warning comes as President Trump announced he is ready to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports. Roughly 50,000 TSA employees are working without pay.

Check out the list below for ways to check wait times.

Check TSA Wait Times

Anyone planning a trip can download the MyTSA app to check wait times, as well as other helpful tips when traveling.

On Air Parking also offers a tool that lists TSA wait times at airports around the country.

Travelers are also advised to check airport websites for alerts and delays. San Diego International Airport is currently advising travelers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before their flight departures.

"Checkpoint wait times and flight scheduling are subject to the operations of our federal and airline partners. These operations are, at times, affected by the federal government shutdown," the airport said.