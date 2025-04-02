How Hillcrest business owner anticipates Trump's tariffs will impact sofas, chairs & more furniture

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "What makes it difficult is, yes, that it's a changing landscape," said Joel Haimsohn, the owner of Lawrance Furniture and Interiors on University Avenue. "Tomorrow it could be different, in a month it could be different."

Hamisohn is talking about the impact that President Donald Trump's tariffs could have on his furniture store.

While many of the items are American-made, a handful of his products are imported, which means additional costs when tariffs go into effect.

Hamisohn said the store, which opened in 1937, has already been through major global events like World War II, recessions and the housing crisis.

He's not too worried about the impacts of the tariffs.

"It does give you confidence to know that we can weather this, we know what we did before, which was listen to our customers, which was adapt to the changing landscape, and again, in this case, we're going to do everything we can to mitigate having to have our customers be the ones who lose in the end because of this," said Hamisohn.

He just doesn't want to pass the costs to his customers.

"Because we've been in business for as long as we have, we have really good partners in our manufacturers that we sell," said Hamisohn. "And so we've worked with them tirelessly to try and work together to absorb any of those cost increases so that we're not having to forward them onto our customers."

Hamisohn knows change is the one constant. Keeping customers happy is what matters.