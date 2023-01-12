Housing and homeless advocates call for action ahead of mayor's State Of The City address

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homeless and housing advocates gathering outside of the civic theater in downtown San Diego prior to Mayor Todd Gloria's third State of the City address.

Martha Sullivan with the San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance is one of those calling for the city to do more to address homelessness and housing.

"We don't need any more luxury hotels, luxury condos. We don’t need any more large entertainment venues. We don't need any more office space. We're going to focus on building housing,” Sullivan said.

Those who were on the street say the homelessness crisis is a disaster.

"They need to treat it like it is. I mean there's a lot of new people that I haven't seen,” said Ginger Stamper, who was formerly homeless.

Advocates voiced their message for more housing along with safe campgrounds and more shelters like the recently announced senior shelter.

"They need to keep doing that non-congregate shelter like that,” Sullivan said. "And they keep talking about, 'Yeah, we hear it and we're doing it.' But they're not doing enough of it."

Aside from sidewalk and road infrastructure, neighborhood improvement and public safety, homeless and housing were major highlights of the State of the City address.

Mayor Gloria said during his speech housing ends homelessness. He mentioned making a new shelter at the old downtown library, an upcoming safe parking lot, building out its tenant protection ordinance, and updating plans and executive orders to create more homes across the city.

One of the asks of those out here on Wednesday night.

"These people, they're not out there just because they want to be. They're out there because they couldn't afford to live in an apartment here in San Diego. I know there's not enough affordable housing but it's not enough. There's not enough units,” Stamper said.

Mayor Gloria also announced during his address that he'll be bringing a second affordable housing package to city council for their approval this spring.