House of Ukraine holds vigil prior to of Russian invasion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – On Monday, the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park hosted a vigil for the War with Russia.

“We are honoring all of the lives lost in this war,” Mira Rubin, a House of Ukraine Board Member, said.

The event was one of the many that have happened since the full-scale invasion by Russia, which occurred two years ago this coming Saturday.

“Our pain is like immortal since we have this war, you know, each day we are suffering,” Father YurIi Sas of the Ukrainian Catholic Church - San Diego said.

Additionally, Monday was a somber reminder of another anniversary as the invasions come closer.

Rubin said this event is when the Revolution of Dignity started. She told ABC 10News that ten years ago on this date was the beginning of the conflict with Russia began with the deaths of 100 protesting students.

“So many people believe that this has only been going on for two years. But unfortunately, Ukraine has been resisting and fight all this, you know, Russian informational war and literal war for ten years now,” Rubin said.

As the conflict continues, there’s hope the fire will draw support for those in Ukraine and that peace in this war still burns bright.

“And I am sure with God’s help and our collaboration, we can do it,” Sas said.

On Saturday, the two-year mark of the war, the House of Ukraine will host another event for remembrance, encouragement and fundraising for various supplies with Shield of Freedom at the Central Library on Park Avenue.

