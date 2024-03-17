House of Ireland Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The House of Ireland is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with a lawn program in honor of the Irish holiday.

The event, taking place outside the Irish cottage, features performances by Irish dancers, musicians, and the serving of stew.

Families attending have the opportunity to explore the history of Saint Patrick.

ABC 10News received an exclusive preview of the Irish dancing performances, which included three young women preparing to compete in the world championship in Scotland next week.

The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

The House of Ireland welcomes visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.