Hotel del Coronado has grand opening after 6-year, $550M renovation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a big day for the Hotel del Coronado, as a six-year, $550 million renovation project has come to a close.

The Del unveiled hundreds of newly renovated guest rooms that had been shut down for over a year while they restored the woodwork and added modern design touches.

ABC 10News got a sneak peek at the rooms. The hotel also upgraded the outdoor courtyard and meeting venues.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel also restored the main lobby and front porch and added new dining areas.

The Hotel Del Coronado is the oldest wooden hotel on the West Coast, boasting a total of 938 rooms.

Officials with the hotel said the renovations create a merging of the new and the old.

"I think when they enter the building, when they enter the room, they're going to see something that is unique and defines the kind of Victorian era, yet still has modern touch point that make it comfortable for people," said J.P. Oliver, the area managing director for the Hotel del Coronado. "I think people are blown away, I know people have been blown away."

The Del is a national historic landmark, and Oliver said this restoration is all about preservation so people can enjoy the iconic hotel for the next 100 years.