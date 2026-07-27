Horse euthanized at Del Mar racetrack

DEL MAR (CNS) - A three-year-old filly suffered a leg injury today and was euthanized.

Can You Dream suffered a left front fetlock injury during the eighth race at the Del Mar Racetrack, according to a post on X by the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, which extended its ``deepest condolences.''

A fetlock is a joint on the horse's leg above the hoof and below the knee.

The club said the filly was trained by Rafael DeLeon.

"After evaluation by the attending veterinarians, she was humanely euthanized due to the severity of the injury,'' the social media post said.

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