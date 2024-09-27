Honor Flight San Diego sending nearly 100 military veterans to Washington DC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nearly 100 military veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War boarded a plane Friday morning for a trip to our nation's capital thanks to Honor Flight San Diego.

The trip holds profound meaning for the 92 veterans, as the Honor Flight provides a chance for them to be recognized for their sacrifice and service.

The group of heroes will have a packed itinerary, bringing them to several monuments in Washington D.C.

This year, Honor Flight San Diego teamed up with Feeding San Diego, as the nonprofit says 24% of active duty service members don't have enough access to food.

Those who plan to attend Sunday's homecoming are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate for the Feeding Heroes Initiative.

The veterans return home Sept. 29, at 1:15 p.m., at San Diego International Airport. Click here for more information on the homecoming event.