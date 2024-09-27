Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Honor Flight San Diego sending nearly 100 military veterans to Washington DC

Ninety-two veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are bound for the nation's capital as Honor Flight San Diego departed Friday morning.
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nearly 100 military veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War boarded a plane Friday morning for a trip to our nation's capital thanks to Honor Flight San Diego.

The trip holds profound meaning for the 92 veterans, as the Honor Flight provides a chance for them to be recognized for their sacrifice and service.

The group of heroes will have a packed itinerary, bringing them to several monuments in Washington D.C.

This year, Honor Flight San Diego teamed up with Feeding San Diego, as the nonprofit says 24% of active duty service members don't have enough access to food.

Those who plan to attend Sunday's homecoming are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate for the Feeding Heroes Initiative.

The veterans return home Sept. 29, at 1:15 p.m., at San Diego International Airport. Click here for more information on the homecoming event.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights