Honor Flight San Diego flying 85 veterans to D.C., meet the second oldest

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Honor Flight San Diego is preparing to fly 85 senior veterans to Washington D.C. to tour their war memorials.

The group leaves San Diego Friday morning, then will spend Saturday touring memorials. Honor Flight runs solely on donations, so the trip is free for veterans.

On this flight will be 83 veterans from World War II and the Korean War, plus two Vietnam veterans who are terminally ill.

One of the World War II veterans on the trip is Peter Sanzo, who just turned 100 in April. He’s the second-oldest veteran on this flight but still golfs at least once a week and walks the course every time.

Sanzo said he still remembers his time in the service. He served in the Army from 1942 to 1945. He and his two brothers were all in the military, and one of his brothers was a Pearl Harbor survivor.

He said it will be difficult to visit the World War II memorial, but he’s looking forward to honoring his peers.

“I want to see the memorial, say a prayer. That’s the extent of it. Bring a lot of memories back,” he said.

The flight returns home Sunday, May 1. The public is invited to welcome them back from the airport with signs and red, white and blue attire. People are asked to be at Terminal 2 baggage claim by 12:30. Parking is limited so everyone is asked to carpool.

