Homicide victim dies on Linda Vista sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 59-year-old man was attacked and killed near the Linda Vista Recreation Center early today, and four to six suspects remained at large, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department received a call of an injured and unresponsive man in the 6800 block of Osler Street at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found Ruben Rimorin on the sidewalk suffering from trauma to his upper body. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department provided medical aid, but Rimorin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicated that a group of four to six men in their 20s and 30s confronted Rimorin in the park area of the recreation center, where the altercation broke out that resulted in his death, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the attack was encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

