Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway in Lemon Grove

Image (2).jpeg
ABC 10News
Image (2).jpeg
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 10:58:29-04

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Lemon Grove.

SDCSO said the call came in just before 2:00 a.m. about a “male with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso” at the intersection of Palm Street and Mulder Street. Deputies responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Steffens tells ABC 10News that another man was seen running away from the victim, but they do not have a description or further information.

A part of Palm Street is closed for the next few hours while deputies investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form