Homicide investigation underway in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Lemon Grove.

SDCSO said the call came in just before 2:00 a.m. about a “male with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso” at the intersection of Palm Street and Mulder Street. Deputies responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Steffens tells ABC 10News that another man was seen running away from the victim, but they do not have a description or further information.

A part of Palm Street is closed for the next few hours while deputies investigate.

