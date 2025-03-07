Homicide investigation underway in La Mesa following shooting

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Officers from the La Mesa Police Department began a homicide investigation after responding to a shooting Thursday night, according to a press release from the department.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Echo Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported a shooting in the area. LMPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the scene.

First responders gave the man medical attention and took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died, the press release states.

LMPD says its initial investigation shows a memorial event was happening on Echo Drive when the victim, a 35-year-old Black man, was shot. It's unclear at this point who or what the memorial event was dedicated to.

"The memorial event was concluding when the shooting occurred, and many people fled the scene upon hearing the gunshots," the press release states. "Investigators are still working to obtain a description of the suspect and to determine how the suspect left the scene immediately following the shooting."

The identity of the victim has not been released at this point, since LMPD was working on notifying the family.

If you have any information for police about this shooting, reach out to LMPD at 619-667-1400. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS to stay anonymous with your tip.