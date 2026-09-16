Homicide investigation underway after 3 people found dead in Lake Murray home

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Lake Murray home Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to a home on Boulder Lake Avenue, near Navajo Road and just west of state Route 125, at around 8:20 a.m.

Police have since confirmed to ABC 10News that three people, believed to be parents and a child, were found dead in the home with gunshot wounds.

Their names or ages have not yet been released.

Homicide investigators are looking into the case. Officials say there is no threat to the public and police are not looking for any suspects.