Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was found dead early Saturday morning after sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Seventh Street, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office (SDSO).

Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation were called to the scene around 1:25 a.m. and discovered an adult male suffering from traumatic injuries.

SDSO said deputies began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification and confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, officials said.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.