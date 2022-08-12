Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.

"I thought it was maybe just a loud bang and I didn't think they were gunshots," shares Erionna Webster.

Webster has worked at the Speedway gas station off University Avenue and Parks Avenue for two years. She says she has never seen anything like this.

"Everything's always been normal nothing," she says. "People just get their gas and go this is the first time I've ever seen anything violent like we never have any fights either so this is the first time ever."

At around 9:40 Friday morning police arrived to find a 44-year-old La Mesa resident covered in gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

" I wasn't too scared because I was inside but I'm pretty sure the people outside were more scared than I was," shares Webster.

Police believe the incident was not random, but have yet to determine what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

La Mesa PD believe the victim was by his car when the two got into a verbal argument. They then moved to the sidewalk and began fighting. Moments later, the suspect took out a handgun and shot the victim.

"All I heard was the shots and her people driving away and then I heard somebody got shot and I just saw the guy over there laying on the floor," explains Webster.

You can see from a witness' cellphone video, the gunman's dark-colored SUV heading west on University Avenue.

Police believe a female was also involved and are still searching for both suspects.