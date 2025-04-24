Homicide detectives investigate person's death in Fallbrook home

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Thursday are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found inside a residence in Fallbrook.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Willow Heights Road at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a person reported checking on the residence and possibly seeing a body inside, sheriff's officials said.

Upon their arrival, deputies confirmed the person found inside the residence was dead. The sheriff's homicide unit responded and is investigating the person's death.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to a $1,000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.