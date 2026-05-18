Homicide detectives investigate person's death in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a person in Fallbrook, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies responding to “an incomplete 911 call” in the 300 block of Woodcrest Lane arrived at the home and discovered two people “with visible traumatic injuries.”

Sheriff’s officials said the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but one of them died after arrival. The other person was expected to survive, officials stated.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the person’s death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.