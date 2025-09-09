Homeowners turn backyards into side hustles through swimming pool-rental app

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- What started as a relaxing backyard escape for Lisa Brown has now become a steady side income, and an example of a growing trend among homeowners looking to cash in on their unused space.

Brown’s pool, once used only by her family, is now listed on Swimply, an app where property owners can rent out swimming pools, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts.

She said her pool is often booked during the week for swimming lessons, while weekends draw large groups for private events.

"It's rented every weekend, sometimes back-to-back like last weekend, I had three parties back to back until 11 at night. And then sometimes I'll do three in a day, two in a day, Friday night, but Friday, Saturday, and Sundays it's booked," said Brown.

Brown charges $60 an hour for single swimmers, with prices increasing for larger gatherings. She said the rate is more affordable than many hotel day passes in the area.

ABC 10News checked and day passes range from $22 per person to $500 for cabanas -- and that’s before food, drinks, or parking fees.

Brown said, "It's a very inexpensive venue and you don't have to bring anything -- the floaties, the towels, the stereo, the shower, all you do is bring your food and drinks. And it's cheaper than renting a venue where there's not a pool."

Swimply CEO Bunim Laskin said the platform operates on a straightforward pricing model.

Laskin said, "So, yes … essentially, there's what the owner charges, and then there's an additional 10% fee that Swimply tacks on that helps us with payment processing and obviously providing all the protections that we do in the platform costs."

The company recently added a subscription option for $19 a month that removes the service fee and offers monthly promo codes and discounts for frequent renters.

Over the past four years, Brown’s pool has been rented 260 times, she said. The income has funded a backyard remodel that added a barbecue area, lawn games, and even a special greeter -- her pet pig, Hamilton. She said the bookings have covered those costs along with routine maintenance for the outdoor space.

For Brown, the extra income is important but so is sharing the space.

“It’s about giving people a private, fun and affordable place to gather,” she said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.