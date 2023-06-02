Homeless youth receive opportunities through downtown San Diego pizzeria, print shop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There’s nothing like your first job.

“It’s been an incredible experience. I get to meet new people every day, connect with them. I’m just really grateful for this opportunity,” Jasmine Sungahid said.

Sungahid’s opportunity is being a shift leader at Timmy’s Place, a pizzeria and print shop on 1404 Fifth Ave. in downtown San Diego.

The purpose of the establishment is just as unique as getting a slice and a T-shirt made under one roof.

“And it’s operated by homeless youth. Over 50 youth will be employed here per year,” said Drew Moser, the executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

The Lucky Duck Foundation, along with the Rolf Benirschke Legacy Foundation, created this space to train and employ the homeless youth staying at Urban Street Angels.

“This is really changing a heck of a lot of lives and giving youth that meaningful employment opportunity and that meaningful hand up, not a handout, to really help them to be on a great trajectory in life,” Moser said.

Sungahid and others are some of the youths punching their timecards working to be on that great trajectory.

“It is in my goals to go to college, get my own place, and just continue giving back what they’re giving me and help my community out,” Sungahid said.

Getting the community to continue coming to Timmy’s Place is another goal for the nonprofits that bankrolled Timmy’s to get up and running.

“It’s meant to be a sustainable social enterprise. So, to help ensure that happens, we’re calling on the public to donate, to fund shifts for these homeless youth so that Timmy’s Place is sure to get off to a good start,” Moser said.

If you want to support Timmy’s Place, click here to learn more.