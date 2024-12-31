Homeless weather shelters activated for New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for homeless San Diegans was activated Tuesday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.

The program provides additional shelter capacity during inclement weather days typically from November through March. It is activated when the temperature dips below 50 degrees and there is at least a 40% chance of rain, when the temperature is below 45 degrees regardless of rain, or during exceptional weather conditions, such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours and sustained high winds.

Four shelters will be open Tuesday evening for people experiencing homelessness.

They are:



Father Joe's Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave., 61 adult spaces with 11 additional beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-in 4 p.m. until full. Check-out 5 a.m.

The Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., accommodating up to 62 adults. Check-in 4 p.m. until full. Check-out 5 a.m.

Joan Kroc Center, 6753 University Ave., accommodating 61 adults with an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-in 4 p.m. until full. Check-out 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., on-site reservations: 1-4 p.m., Check-in 8 p.m. for clients with reservations, check- out 6:30 a.m.

