Homeless veterans find affordable housing at Market Street Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warm apartment with a stove, shower, and toilet are all things Antonio Roberti will never take for granted.

"You get very happy for the little things in life. A trashcan, broom, plunger. You know the basic things you need when you live in your own place," Roberti said.

When asked what it was like when he got his first plunger, Roberti described it as an "interesting moment."

"You feel like you're living again kind of," he said.

Roberti was one of nearly 500 veterans who lived on the streets of San Diego in 2023, according to data from the Regional Task Force for Homelessness.

"Sleeping on cold concrete is rough. Definitely gives you a new view of the world. I don't want to cry or anything," Roberti said.

When asked why the topic brings up so much emotion, Roberti explained the unexpected nature of his situation.

"Just because you never thought it would happen to you. When it does, that's life, you gotta deal with it," he said.

Roberti was homeless for two years before getting an apartment at Market Street Village last December. The six-story apartment complex in downtown San Diego has opened doors for many homeless veterans.

The building is owned by a nonprofit called Community Solutions. They're working with investors like United Health Group to create affordable housing across the country for veterans experiencing homelessness.

"There's so much available for people who have served our country. They haven't dropped the ball on helping us. It's just on us to get that help," Roberti said.

Roberti says he wouldn't have known about this opportunity if it weren't for his counselors at Veterans Affairs. The VA Supportive Housing Program has helped many homeless veterans navigate the system to find a home.

The program is inspiring people like Roberti to get ahead of hard times and become productive members of their communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

