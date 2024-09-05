Homeless San Diegans battling extreme Heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's homeless population is sweltering in this week's heat. Some unhoused people living along the San Diego river say the worst part is feeling like you're out of options in extreme temperatures.

ABC 10News met a homeless man named Johnny, who lives along the river with all of his possessions crammed into a suitcase.

He didn't want to show his face on camera or give his full name, but says this week's heat only makes life more complicated.

"I don’t know my destination. I don’t have a certain spot or certain area," said Johnny. "I just go okay well it’s hot right here now, so I’m gonna go somewhere it’s cool at. Wherever it’s at. Your brain is more like what can I do today, how do I get by today?"

Johnny was sporting a bandage from a leg injury, but he doesn't have insurance to better treat it. So he's not sure how he would cope if he got sick from the heat.

But like many homeless San Diegans, he doesn't always feel safe in shelters.

"It’s very uncomfortable. You have to protect your stuff. You can’t just leave it right there and go to the bathroom. Go to the bathroom and come back, something’s missing," said Johnny. "I’d rather be out here uncomfortable. Because at least out here, I can watch."

Sarah Hutmacher works for the San Diego River Park Foundation, which offers resources to unhoused people living along the river.

She says all of them are especially vulnerable whenever it gets hot.

"We very frequently see people that are having issues with heat. Just people that are red-faced, dehydrated and in need of at least water," said Johnny. "It’s our hope that all of this work can result in people finding a more sustainable, safe option for their housing."

The San Diego River Park Foundation is holding its fall census of the riverbed later this month to get an accurate count and offer resources.

If you want to learn more about the San Diego River Park Foundation or volunteer, you can click here to visit their website.