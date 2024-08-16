Homeless Migrants struggle to find next stop after Cesar Chavez Park encampment cleared out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan is empty after Harbor Police set a 10 a.m. deadline Thursday morning for those camping there to leave.

The Port told ABC 10News it did not issue citations or make arrests. However, many of those living at the park had nowhere to go.

For weeks, 10News reported about the migrant families living at the park, inside tents, who worked in the county, or had children who attended nearby schools.

ABC 10News reporter Tali Letoi followed through at Cesar Chavez Park and spoke with Beto from Mexico City, whose fears of not knowing what was next became a reality.

When Beto, in a wheelchair and with his dog, was pushed out of the park, he had three carts full of belongings. But once he had packed up and looked for a place to go next, he realized the task was more difficult than initially expected.

"I can't take any of my things into the trolley. I can't take— you know, the plus one, my dog," said Beto.

He moved just a few hundred feet down the road from the park, which was about as far as he could go.

"It's a bit too much to travel with everything and in a wheelchair? Hauling everything? I mean.." Beto said.

The park served not only as a safe place to lay his head down at night but also as a community for him and other migrants.

"We had a great commune. We had no worries with anybody stealing within each other."

Beto tells ABC 10News that many people in the park would leave to work in the mornings, and he would make food for some of them when they got back just to help out.

"It's not just one person; it takes a community, and that's what we had here," he says.

But now, out of the park, Beto says this puts him in greater harm.

"I mean not just for my partner and my dog, but you're not just looking at the where and why but also who's around you," says Beto. "It's like the Wild West. Your hands up and on edge with everybody and everything."

But he is not the only one who feels they are in limbo.

"It's hard to see so many families- so many people that are really going through it. Coming back from work, and they don't have anywhere to rest," Beto said.

Meanwhile, local activists and organizations are still working around the clock to help, including Ian Seruelo, the Chair of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium. Seruelo tells 10News that SDIRC is working with other partner organizations to assist these individuals and their belongings.

"Many of them accumulated some personal belongings. So it’s very hard for them to move to somewhere else since they have no transportation," says Seruelo.

While some were able to extend their temporary stay in hotels and find space in shelters, it's just a matter of time for others.

"With these remaining migrants, we're just trying to figure out what they want to do so we can help," he says.

