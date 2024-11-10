HomeAid annual walk to end homelessness returns to San Diego

HomeAid hosted its 6th annual "Step Up" walk to end homelessness at Mission Bay Park on Sunday. Organizers say that over 200 people registered for the event.

According to the point-in-time count— there are over 10,000 people in San Diego County experiencing homelessness. Staci Reidinger, a HomeAid board member, said the event helps address the need.

"The program we've been doing this event for six years now, and it's all about trying to raise awareness and funds to build more housing for the homeless here in the region," she told 10News.

Reidinger said she has been bringing her 5-year-old daughter to the walk since she was four months old.

"That's the same year we had the walk, and so having her come out here and have young children, really see how they can give back and help those who are in need, is just an amazing thing," she said.

"I mean, so many of us are removed from what's happening out there, and this is an opportunity for us to get educated and really make an impact," said HomeAid Board Member Buddy Bohrer.

The event was created in 2019. It's one of many projects that allows HomeAid to help thousands every year. According to their website — they served over 22,000 people in 2023 alone.