Home sales continue rising across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Home sales rose across San Diego County and the state as a whole last month, with statewide sales figures reaching the highest level since February, the California Association of Realtors announced Tuesday.

In San Diego County, closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes rose 2.9% in October over September's numbers, and were up 6.1% year-over-year.

Statewide, October sales were up 1.9% from the previous month, and 4.1% year-over-year.

"Housing demand in California has been steadily improving, with home sales rising for the third month in a row. Even though mortgage rates have inched up since late October, the market remains active, and buyers still have solid opportunities," said CAR President Tamara Suminski, a Southern California broker and Realtor. "Home prices are growing at a manageable pace, and we're seeing a healthier balance between buyers and sellers. As we head into 2026, these trends point to a promising moment for anyone considering a move in the California real estate market."

The sales numbers reported by CAR are on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

The median selling price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $985,000 last month, down .5% from September and down 2.5% from last year.

Nearby Imperial County's average price was $400,000 in October, down 12.5% from last month but 2.6% higher than last year.

Statewide, the average price was $886,960, 0.4% higher than in September, but 0.2% lower than at this time last year.

The highest median home price in California in October was San Mateo County's $2,189,500. The lowest was Trinity County's $250,000.

