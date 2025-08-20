Home repairs deferred: Many homeowners postponing essential maintenance, survey shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new survey from Ace Hardware Home Services reveals that many homeowners, particularly millennials, are delaying critical home repairs, which could lead to more expensive fixes down the line.

The survey found that 87% of respondents are postponing necessary maintenance, with 57% admitting to avoiding certain areas of their homes due to unresolved issues.

Jabari Taylor, a homeowner and routine maintenance advocate, believes in the importance of timely repairs to avoid costly consequences.

"I think maintenance is super-duper important because if you don't do it, then it's going to be a bigger issue down the road," Taylor said.

He regularly purchases replacement filters for his air conditioning unit, changing them monthly to prevent dirt and dust buildup. Taylor highlighted that maintenance can save hundreds of dollars, noting that neglecting it could lead to repairs costing between $150 and $650 depending on the problem.

Andy Bell, CEO of Ace Handyman Services, emphasizes that homeowners can take simple steps to protect their homes and wallets.

"First, pay attention to the inside and outside of your home. Do routine walkthroughs to make sure there aren't any visible problems," Bell advised.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, stating, "Nothing can be more devastating to a family and property than a fire, even if it's a small fire in the kitchen."

The survey results suggest a growing trend of homeowners resorting to do-it-yourself repairs.

However, Bell warns that some repairs should be left to professionals, particularly those involving electrical, gas, or water systems.

“Let's not flood it, let's not blow it up and let's not burn it down,” he cautioned.

Professional repairs can cost a minimum of $400, with expenses rising significantly based on the complexity of the issue.

Despite having watched numerous tutorials online, Taylor faces challenges with some repairs, remarking on the complexities of working in tight spaces.

“I can unscrew some screws and slide a filter in and out, but, uh, getting in the ceiling like Spider-Man is beyond me,” he said.

As homeowners continue to weigh the costs of maintenance versus the potential for more significant repairs, experts advise adopting a proactive approach to keep homes safe and in good condition.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.