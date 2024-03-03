Home invasion turned shooting in Lake Murray may involve French Bulldog dispute

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating a possible home invasion robbery that turned into a shooting in the Lake Murray area Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on 8498 Hudson Drive, where witnesses said two to three suspects in ski masks and dark clothing entered the house. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the residents was shot in the leg when struggling with an armed suspect.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was later transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Responding officers said a possible motive for the incident could be linked to a dispute involving the breeding of French bulldogs.

Neighbors told 10News the residents of the house have lived there for years. Their dogs are often seen playing in the front yard, with no prior issues reported.

French bulldogs have been in the news often in recent months due to their rising popularity and associated high prices. The American Kennel Club recognized them as "one of the world’s most popular small-dog breeds."

Read more: Amazon delivery driver arrested in Florida for stealing French bulldog

San Diego police said the investigation is ongoing, and they couldn't confirm if French bulldog puppies were involved. It is also unclear if any property was taken from the residence.

The individuals inside the home declined to provide comments. After the incident, there were no dogs in the front yard, only empty kennels.

Authorities said they believe the suspects are in their 20s, and there seems to be no relationship between the suspects and the victims.

For any information regarding the incident, the public is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.