Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled East County home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home, after community members rallied to help renovate it.

"I like it so much,” said Irina Iosefna in cellphone video shows of her first moments inside her newly remodeled trailer home last week.

"I almost don't believe it, because it was so different than before,” said Iosefna, 85.

Iosefna's daughter, who lives out of state, had hired senior living consultant Rose Rugama-Inocente to clean the home.

“It broke my heart,” said Rugama-Inocente.

Rugama-Inocente says the situation was dire. Nothing was in working condition, including the water heater.

Some eight decades ago, Iosefna’s family, who are Jewish, had lived in a bombed out basement in Yyiv, after her father went missing, believed to be killed by Nazis.

After immigrating to San Diego, and a string of other losses, Iosefna refused to let anyone in her home for more than three decades. With her fixed income, the upkeep of the home suffered.

“I was not sure how to ask for help,” said Iosefna.

In October, Rugama-Inocente volunteered to lead an effort to help Iosefna.

“She received an overwhelming amount of support, love and care from the community,” said Rugama-Inocente.

Donations for a remodel came in from nonprofits, businesses and a Gofundme campaign.

The trailer was essentially gutted. The remodel meant new flooring, a new bedroom, bathroom, windows, and kitchen.

"I feel so fortunate, somebody did this all for me. I feel appreciative,” said Iosefna.

“It means Irina is safe, warm, means everything to me,” said Rugama-Inocente.

“Very thankful with what they did … I have a new life,” said Iosefna.

Nonprofits and businesses that contributed to the project include: Next Step for Downsize Living, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, Jewish Federation of San Diego, G’mach, Anderson Plumbing, Veloz Framing, Home Depot and Lowe’s.