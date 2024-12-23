Holiday travel rush leads to big crowds, long lines at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The mad dash to head home for the Christmas holiday continued at San Diego International Airport Monday after a rough weekend full of flight delays.

"It’s a little overwhelming; I wish it went a little faster, but there's only one person up there checking people in and there’s a lot of people to check in," traveler Dorothy Burchmore told ABC 10News.

On Monday morning, several TSA and check-in lines trailed out of the doors as hundreds of people packed the airport.

San Diego International Airport officials said they expected as many as 1.3 million people to pass through the airport during the holiday travel period. Officials stated that about 80,000 people will be arriving and departing daily.

Heavy fog played a role in numerous delays for departing flights on Sunday, and that trend continued Monday morning with delays for over 20 departures.

Many travelers who spoke to ABC 10News said the airport chaos put their patience to the test.

"This is surprising for us because even for the holiday season, like having it be this long was a little intense, but it’s moving," said traveler Amy Arkwright.

So, what advice did the travelers at San Diego Airport suggest? Get to the airport 3-4 hours early and plan for any potential delays or cancellations.