Holiday shipping deadlines San Diegans need to keep in mind

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the week of making shipping deadlines to ensure holiday gifts arrive on time.

Delivery services are in full swing, offering a variety of shipping options, so ABC 10News will break it down for you.

But just as an idea of what operations are looking like and why minding these delivery days are important, the U.S. Postal Service alone said it's rolling estimate counts over eight billion mail and packages will be delivered this holiday season.

1. FedEx

Friday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to make the five-day transit window, for anyone wanting their domestic packages delivered by Thursday, Dec. 21.

For those mailing packages to Mexico, the last day to ship is Thursday, Dec. 21, using FedEx's International First and International Priority services.

FedEx's holiday, delivery calendar is here: https://www.fedex.com/content/dam/fedex/us-united-states/services/2023_FedEx_Shipping_deadlines_FA.pdf

2. USPS

Saturday, Dec. 16, is the last day for anyone wanting to use USPS Ground or Priority Mail services, guaranteeing delivery within five days.

If planning to use Two-Day Priority, Thursday, Dec. 21, is USPS' last day to send anything and have it arrive before Christmas.

USPS' holiday, delivery calendar is here: https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/mail-by-dates/

3. UPS

With UPS, San Diegans have a little more time using its services.

Ground shipping delivery days will need to be calculated using ups.com/ctc

If planning to use 3 Day Select, UPS' cut-off day is Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, is also the same deadline for UPS' Worldwide Expedited service for anyone wanting to ship gifts to Mexico.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, is the deadline to ship gifts to Mexico using UPS' Express Services.

UPS' holiday, delivery calendar is here: https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/webcontent/en_US/2023-Year-End-Holiday-Schedule.pdf

4. Amazon

With Amazon, there's even more time for last minute shopping and shipping, but only available of course to Prime members.

If Prime members need something delivered domestically by Christmas Eve, gifts can be shipped as late as Friday, December 22nd and Saturday, December 23rd, via Prime's 2-Day and 1-Day shipping options.

Prime also offers 'Same-Day' delivery for select gifts to be delivered to loved ones doors on Christmas Eve.

Amazon's holiday, delivery calendar is here: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/retail/amazon-holiday-delivery-2023