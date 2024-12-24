Holiday Lights Dazzle in San Diego County Displays

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Holiday light displays abound throughout San Diego County, with many on display into early next year as well.

Here are some of the best light displays in the region:

-- City Lights: Through Jan. 19, this immersive light display at Quartyard, 1301 Market St., sets San Diego's East Village aglow allowing guests to wander through six vibrant zones featuring lasers, videos and projection mapping where patrons can interact with the art.

-- Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive: Open through Jan. 5, this seasonal event lights up the night sky while on-ground activities include music, reindeer games, interactive performances, storytelling, photos with Santa and more.

-- Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular: Deck the hall at Del Mar Fairgrounds with this holiday light display open through Dec. 26 at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. The holiday extravaganza presents twinkling lights, an eco- friendly ice skating rink, a holiday market and ziplining at Frosty's Fun Zone.

-- Hotel Del Coronado: Through Jan. 5, visitors can enjoy a free light show every 30 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1500 Orange Ave. Lights shine to Christmas music while Norfolk pine trees transform into a dazzling visual display as a light snowfall wraps up the experience with a grand finale.

-- Lightscape at San Diego Botanic Garden: Through Jan. 5, visitors will be entertained with dynamic art installations that glow along a one-mile walking trail at 300 Quail Gardens Drive.

-- Wild Holidays at San Diego Zoo Safari Park: On Select nights through Jan. 5, the park presents this walkable display filled with lights, holiday tunes, tasty treats and more between 5 and 8 p.m. at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido.

