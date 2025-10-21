Hit-and-run suspect arrested after trying to hide under vehicles, in bushes

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A 37-year-old man suspected of driving while intoxicated and injuring another motorist in a hit-and-run collision in Santee has been taken into custody, authorities announced Monday.

Deputies were dispatched around 9:27 p.m. Sunday to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road to reports regarding a multi-vehicle collision, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect traveled at a high rate of speed near Mission Gorge Road and Fanita Drive moments before crashing into another vehicle, leaving the occupant inside, obstructing traffic, before running toward the San Diego River, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Robert Panza, was attempting to hide under vehicles near homes and in bushes. A containment perimeter was established and Panza was found following assistance from a patrol helicopter, K9 unit and tips from the public, authorities said.

"Panza appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into sheriff's custody without incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Panza was subsequently booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and hit-and-run offenses. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run was urged to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at 619- 956-4000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.