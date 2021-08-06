Hillcrest woman contracts breakthrough infection, worries about COVID transmissions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As top health officials acknowledge COVID-19 vaccines no longer prevent transmission, a Hillcrest woman sick from a breakthrough infection is taking extra measures.

Several months after receiving the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Aimee Burton still wears a mask everywhere.

Burton mostly sticks close to home, but does works as a dog trainer. This past weekend, she attended a farmer's market.

“Ballpark, I’d say about 10% of us were wearing masks,” said Burton. “Monday, I was just feeling low energy, but by Tuesday, I had a fever, body aches, a really bad headache and a sore throat.”

On Thursday, she learned she tested positive for COVID. A day later, she’s feeling a little better.

“Still lightheaded. A slight, mild cough,” said Burton.

Burton says her biggest concern is with her roommate: her mother.

“I feel like I'm probably going to come out of it just fine, but if my mother gets it at 75 — vaccinated or not — we don't know what the outcome is,” said Burton.

Her concerns are surging because last week, the CDC released a study showing the Delta variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated, if infected.

That led to the agency to change its guidance, recommending even the vaccinated wear masks indoors again.

In an interview Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spelled out what the new data means for vaccines.

“ … They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death. They prevent it but what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission,” said Walensky in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

In response, Burton and her mother are now living on opposite sides of their home. They’re masking up in common areas.

As the Delta variant rages, Burton believes it's time for others to reach for their masks.

“I would highly recommend people wear masks. It’s uncomfortable … It’s inconvenient, but if it saves my family, my friends, and my community, then it's worth it,” said Burton.

Because of high demand for COVID testing, Burton’s mother isn’t scheduled to be tested until early next week. So far, she hasn't shown any symptoms.

