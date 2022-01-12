Hillcrest man, acupuncturist dies of COVID-related complications

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the COVID-related death of a Hillcrest man and popular acupuncturist.

On Christmas Eve, Jen Fromme went to visit her mom in Palm Desert.

Her boyfriend of three years, Greg Bourque, gathered with family locally, and on the Monday after Christmas, Fromme spoke with him on the phone.

“He said was feeling terrible. He had tested positive for COVID,” said Fromme.

Fromme said he didn’t go in his specific COVID symptoms, and asked her not to come home early, so she wouldn't catch it.

Fromme says two days later, Bourque was discovered in their Hillcrest home by a family member.

Bourque, a father of a 13-year-old boy and Fromme's true love, passed away at the age of 55.

“He was the kind of love I never thought I'd find, the kind I never thought existed,” said a tearful Fromme. “Just feel a lot of pain, a lot of emptiness.”

Fromme says Bourque, a professional cyclist turned acupuncturist, was compassionate and dedicated to healing.

“He was just so kind and giving,” said Fromme. “He always made them feel immediately better. He took care of a lot of elderly. They would hug him before they’d leave. He really loved his job.”

Fromme says Bourque received the Pfizer vaccine in early spring. She says they both put off the booster shot.

“We were talking about it. Should we do this? Do we need to do this?” said Fromme.

After some unsuccessful tries for a walk-in shot at pharmacies before Christmas, they scheduled a booster for the first week of January.

Some recent studies show booster shots may offer potent protection against the omicron variant, even as the effectiveness of the initial doses fades over time.

“Looking back, I wish we would have gotten it sooner. This is scary business. Please get your vaccine and booster,” said Fromme.

Fromme says Bourque was in excellent health, although he did suffer a traumatic brain injury from a cycling accident 12 years ago.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Fromme with expenses.