Hillcrest businesses warn of pickpocketing ring during Pride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hillcrest businesses are warning of a theft ring that could be targeting cellphones during Pride weekend.

Last July, Alexia Binanti recorded herself and a friend on her iPhone, dancing at Rich's nightclub during Pride weekend.

Moments later, she headed to the bar.

“I set my phone on the bar. I was ordering with the bartender, and I took the drinks and I turned and handed the drinks to my friend. Then I turned back around, and my phone was gone,” said Binanti.

In the next few days, she tracked her $1,500 phone.

“It was in Los Angeles for awhile. We kept tracking it forever, until it went to China,” said Binanti.

Eddie Reynoso, who heads the Equality Business Alliance, says last year's Pride became a fertile ground for pickpockets.

“Through our membership: restaurants, bars and nightclubs. We had over 500 reports of stolen phones, purses and wallets,” said Reynoso.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed a theft ring was at the center of it, with several arrests made last year.

But Reynoso says they've been warned by the FBI: The nationwide ring remains active.

"Last week, where customers were actually holding their phone inside a nightclub, and they got swiped directly from their hands,” said Reynoso.

In the past month, Roger Krick has had two cellphones stolen while at Rich’s nightclub.

Each time, he was walking through a packed crowd with a crossbody bag.

“They unzipped my bag, grabbed my phone and zipped it, all without me noticing,” said Krick. “It’s infuriating. You’re going out to have a good time with your friends. The last thing you’re thinking is there is this ring targeting your community.”

In response, Hillcrest bars and clubs have implemented policies restricting the size of bags, to prevent thieves from leaving with a big bag of phones. At Rich’s nightclub, there will be random searches of bags at the exits.

When Krick celebrates Pride this weekend, his phone will be tethered to his bag.

“I hate to do it, but not taking any chances,” said Krick.

Police say be vigilant in large crowds. If you do have to keep your phone or wallet in your pocket, keep it in your front pocket. If you're carrying a bag, keep it closed, zipped and in front of you.