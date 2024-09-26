Hiker cleans up new graffiti discovered on Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A day after a hiker discovered black spray-painted graffiti along a Cowles Mountain trail, another hiker stepped up to do a cleanup.

“It’s beautiful. I love the views,” said Kim Henderson.

On Tuesday morning, Henderson was on her weekly hike, about halfway up Cowles Mountain, when she happened upon a disturbing scene.

“I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” said Henderson.

She took photos of five tags, some on rocks, about five in all.

“I was shocked anybody was do that to such a beautiful and natural place,” said Henderson.

Right after her hike, she posted the photos on the Nextdoor app, and soon after, she got a response from a fellow hiker.

That hiker was Shawn Townsend.

“When I saw the post, I was frustrated,” said Townsend.

Townsend, Regional General Manager for Anytime Fitness, has been hiking Cowles Mountain for more than two decades.

“The graffiti is definitely an eyesore, but to do it to Cowles Mountain, which I consider my second home … I would not stand for that. I knew it wasn't going to be up there for long,” said Townsend.

Early Wednesday morning, Townsend hiked up the mountain with paint remover and industrial wipes,

Townsend discovered a total of about eight tags, between the midpoint and the summit, before he went about to work of removing the graffiti.

“I didn't like seeing Cowles in that condition. … It doesn’t reflect who the community is,” said Townsend.

Townsend took off five tags, before he ran out of wipes. He plans to remove the rest of the graffiti this weekend.

“I 'm so excited to able to hike and mountain and it be beautiful again, and I can enjoy my peace and serenity again,” said Henderson.

Park officials say tagging happens occasionally, but there has not been a recent surge in graffiti.

A Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Park users who notice maintenance issues at any of the City’s park or open space areas should utilize the City of San Diego’s Get It Done app to submit a report. This is best way to notify City staff of concerns so that issues can be reviewed and addressed as appropriate. Emergency issues, such as hazards on a roadway, gas leaks, and downed power lines should be reported to 9-1-1.”