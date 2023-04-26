Highway workers killed in line of duty remembered at Caltrans building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Loved ones, California Highway Patrol officers, and Caltrans officials gathered outside the Caltrans District 11 building in San Diego Tuesday morning in honor of transportation workers who were tragically killed while being on duty.

The ceremony included an Honor Guard, a moment of silence, the reading of the workers’ names, a display of cones to represent the fallen, and placement of a memorial wreath.

According to Caltrans, they pay tribute each year to those who lost their lives in work zones, most of them being from speeding and DUI incidents. In the past, 18 highway workers from District 11 in San Diego and Imperial Counties have been killed.

On June 3, 2022, District 4 Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney was hit by a vehicle and killed in Vacaville, Calif. while working outside of her truck on the right shoulder of a highway.

Two months later on August 8, 2022, District 6 Civil Engineer Shabazz Ali was heading to a job site when he was struck and killed by a driver who ran a stop sign.

“It is more important than ever to take special care and to watch out for our highway workers on the state’s roads”, said Gustavo Dallarda, District 11 Director.

“Our work provides people and businesses with multimodal options to safely go where they need to. That work is very dangerous. I am making a plea to the traveling public to pay close attention to the signs, cones, striping, and other installations that drivers to reduce speeds in construction zones.”

Director Dallarda further urged the public to make safety their priority. Travelers are reminded to eliminate driving distractions such as cell phone use, watch for highway workers and moving equipment, and to Be Work Zone Alert.