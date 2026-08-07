High tides to halt Metrolink lines between Oceanside and Orange County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Metrolink announced Friday it will suspend Orange County Line service between the Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Stations for five days next week because of expected high tides.

The temporary service changes will be in effect Monday through Friday, according to Metrolink. During that period, Orange County Line trains will operate only between Los Angeles and the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station. No alternate bus service will be provided.

Metrolink said weekend service is not expected to be affected.

According to the agency, the temporary service reductions are intended to preserve systemwide reliability after similar high-tide conditions last month caused delays that extended beyond the affected corridor.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and freight rail service are expected to continue operating as long as conditions remain safe, according to Metrolink.

The agency said crews have been reinforcing the rail line in south Orange County this week by adding rock and other protective material to help guard against erosion. Workers also will continue inspecting the coastal tracks during high tides, with equipment and repair materials staged nearby if needed, officials said.

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