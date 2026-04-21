High Tech High North County staff member faces child porn possession charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A staff member at High Tech High North County was arrested on child pornography charges, school officials confirmed.

Officials with the San Marcos school said Erick Medina was arrested at his home on April 17 by federal authorities. According to a federal complaint, Medina faces a charge of Receipt of Images of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

He was arrested following a lengthy federal investigation conducted by the FBI San Diego Field Office’s Violent Crimes Against Children unit.

On April 17, federal and local law enforcement executed search warrants at Medina’s home and detained his mobile device.

“An Apple iPhone was seized from [Medina], and a preliminary review of the device contained visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the complaint said.

Medina was placed on paid administrative leave as federal and school investigations take place.

“At this time, we have no indication that any High Tech High students were involved,” officials stated in a letter to families.

School officials are asking that anyone with information on the case contact a school director or dean.