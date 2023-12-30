High surf, flood advisories in effect in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — High-surf, coastal flood and small craft advisories are in effect through Monday at San Diego County beaches, with sea-wave heights from 8 to 14 feet, forecasters said today.

All three advisories will be in effect until at least 2 a.m. Monday and include warnings of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, pier damage and likely flooding of up to 6 feet at low-lying coastal areas during the mid-morning high tides.

Locations most susceptible to flooding include Cardiff and Seaside State Beaches, portions of Del Mar, La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach and Imperial Beach. Potential flooding of lots, parks and roads are possible, with only isolated road closures expected.

Officials advised that breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks and into dangerous seas. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water, they said.

The small craft advisory covers coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles, extending 30 to 60 nautical miles to San Clemente Island, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain was expected to end by early afternoon Saturday, with more light rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 5 to 8 feet, sets to 12 feet and an easing west swell from 270 degrees and south swell from 190 degrees.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Monday, with daytime temperatures hitting the lower 60s. Inland Valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy, with highs reaching the lower to mid-60s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the mid-60s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the lower to mid 50s in the mountains.

Sunday's downtown San Diego forecast calls for a slight chance of showers after 10 a.m., with a high near 63 degrees. Forecasters called for a slight chance of showers downtown Monday, with a high near 62 degrees.

