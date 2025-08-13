High school opens on Southwestern College campus, offers college courses

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Options Middle College High School is the first high school in the South Bay that's located on a college campus. Students can take college-level courses from professors at Southwestern College while finishing their high school curriculum. These high school students are touring the grounds, and getting familiar with their community college campus.

"I was a little nervous at first because it's all brand new to me," said student Sophia Salgado-Garcia.

Salgado-Garcia is one of 55 students starting school at Options Middle College High School on Tuesday. Most of their classes will be in these four portable buildings right at the entrance of Southwestern College.

"We decided to bring a high school and plop it on their campus. So students can take high school classes here, college classes here, and a lot of them overlap," said Principal Moena Santee. "We offer all the classes you get in high school and then you have 500 other classes that the campus allows our students to take."

The college classes offered at Options Middle College High School are similar to AP classes because students get a weighted GPA and college credit, but there are a few notable differences.

Those courses are taught by college professors, and students don't have to take an exam at the end of the year to earn credits.

"Is there any subject in particular you're excited about?"

"I actually have no idea," said Salgado-Garcia. "That's another reason why I'm here because I have no ida what I want to do in the future."

Students also have access to all the amenities on Southwestern's campus. But if they want to join a sports team, they have to sign up at Bonita High School across the street, or the school nearest to their home.

"When you can see yourself as a college student," Santee said. "It just opens up the world to you."

Santee says she's expecting class sizes to grow as the program expands. She's hoping to get to 250 students in a few years.