High rise fire reported in East Village, San Diego Fire Department says

SDFD first responded to reports of the fire at 1401 Imperial Ave. around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to its <a label="Twitter page" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://twitter.com/SDFD/status/1606023341243977728?s=20&amp;t=x8W9H6nEewChbibNXBbj5Q" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16e7-df4b-a177-36f777ef0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1671741338787,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1671741338787,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://twitter.com/SDFD/status/1606023341243977728?s=20&amp;t=x8W9H6nEewChbibNXBbj5Q&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-3b8c-d575-a3ad-fbaf68d90000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Twitter page&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-3b8c-d575-a3ad-fbaf68c80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Twitter page</a>.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 15:42:59-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it is responding to a fire in a high rise building located in the East Village.

SDFD first responded to reports of the fire at 1401 Imperial Ave. around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to its Twitter page.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the 10th floor of the building, and they're describing it as a fourth-alarm fire.

In another tweet, the department said firefighters knocked down the fire at 12:36 p.m. Crews proceeded to the 12th floor after evacuating the 13th floor, the tweet said.

As of 12:35 p.m., no injuries have been reported in this fire. SDFD says the public should avoid the area, since there is a large response from firefighters.

