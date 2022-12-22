High rise fire reported in East Village, San Diego Fire Department says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it is responding to a fire in a high rise building located in the East Village.

SDFD first responded to reports of the fire at 1401 Imperial Ave. around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to its Twitter page.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the 10th floor of the building, and they're describing it as a fourth-alarm fire.

In another tweet, the department said firefighters knocked down the fire at 12:36 p.m. Crews proceeded to the 12th floor after evacuating the 13th floor, the tweet said.

As of 12:35 p.m., no injuries have been reported in this fire. SDFD says the public should avoid the area, since there is a large response from firefighters.