Heroes Hope Day Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk focuses on veterans' mental health

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - People gathered in Barrio Logan Saturday for a walk to highlight the mental health struggles veterans face as they transition from military service back to civilian life. Among the participants of the Heroes Hope Day Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk was the family of a Navy veteran who was fatally shot by police during a mental health crisis.

"Sometimes you think people are OK, people are strong. But especially members of our military, they're strong, but inside, we don't know what they're going through," said Maria Enriquez.

Enriquez is mourning her husband, a Navy veteran who was fatally shot by Chula Vista police officers last month.

"We beg to teach us a family how we can help our veterans because they're suffering so much," she said.

Enriquez says her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder connected to his military service.

Participants marched down Logan Avenue to bring attention to the mental health challenges many veterans face daily.

"It should be a number one priority. We all face some type of mental health issue, whether it's severe or not. But it does affect people, it does affect their way of life," said Angel Garcia, the senior vice commander of the VFW 7420 Don Diego.

Those attending the event believe veterans' lives could be significantly improved if service members received proper mental health support.

"The veterans already defended us. It's like they got us, we've gotta have them. And sometimes it's difficult with the trials and tribulations they face, transitioning out here and not knowing what's available to them and the people who can actually relate to them," said Jeff Mendez, who's at the walk.

Enriquez hopes families of veterans and the VFW will become better informed about available resources during moments of crisis.

"I just want to make sure that everybody gets informed and especially, members or their family, we never, we never knew how to help him," Enriquez said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.