'Hero' dog saves East County teen from rattlesnake bite

HARBISON CANYON, Calif. (KGTV) - A 7-year-old Labrador retriever named Marley is recovering at home, after saving his 18-year-old owner from a rattlesnake bite.

Two Thursdays ago, in the morning, Alex Loredo walked out the front door of his home in Harbison Canyon — headed for the dryer on the side of the home — when he heard something.

“As I am walking out the door, to my left side, I hear a big rattle,” said Loredo.

About a foot away, under a table, was a foot-and-a-half-long rattlesnake.

“But before I could even turn, Marley had ran between us. Marley basically pushed me out of the way. He barks a few time at the snake,” said Loredo.

Moments later, Marley was attacked by the snake.

"The snake lunges at him and bites him right on the tongue. It lunged again and bit him on the lip,” said Loredo.

As the snake slithered away, a stunned Loredo got Marley back into the house.

“Freaking out the entire time. It just happened so fast,” said Loredo.

Soon after, Loredo and his mom rushed Marley to the vet. Marley needed some four doses of antivenin. His condition became dire.

"I thought he wasn't going to make it. Extremely grateful that he did,” said Loredo.

Two days later, Marley turned the corner. That same day, he returned home.

“Marley is a hero. He's my best friend. I don't know what I would do without him,” said Loredo.

Expect Marley to get plenty of love.

“If it wasn't for Marley, I would have been bitten, and probably, it would have been really bad,” said Loredo.

Once Marley's tongue fully heals, his reward awaits.

“Probably going to take him to the beach and give him burgers. That’s his favorite food,” said Loredo.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with Marley's veterinary expenses.

