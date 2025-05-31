Watch Now
Henderson Fire prompts evacuation orders; burning near Pala, north of State Route 76

The Henderson Fire is burning near the Pala Shooting Range north of State Route 76.

CalFire says the vegetation fire is 60 acres, burning in grass and brush, and has a moderate rate of spread.

They said there are over 100 personnel on the ground, 2 helicopters, and 5 tankers conducting water drops.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has issued Evacuation Warnings and Orders.

You can find an interactive map here.

The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Pala Casino parking lot, 11154 Hwy 76, Pala, CA 92059.

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property.

  • You may be in danger soon.
  • Leave now if you need extra time or do not feel safe.  
  • Call your emergency contacts now if you need help. 
  • Contact your neighbors and share information.  

An Evacuation Order requires immediate movement out of the affected area due to an imminent threat to life.

  • There is extreme danger in your area.  
  • You must leave now.  
  • Do not wait.  
  • Contact your neighbors and share information.  

This is a developing story.

